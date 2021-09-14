Model Code of Conduct comes into force in Namakkal

The district administration on Tuesday issued guidelines on adherence to the Model Code of Conduct at the rural local bodies where by-elections have been announced.

According to officials, by-elections will be conducted for one ward member post in the district panchayat, one ward member post in Erumapatti Panchayat Union, five Village Panchayat President posts and 18 ward member posts in village panchayats.

In a release, District Collector Shreya P. Singh said

the public could contact the election control room at 04286-280855 for any violation of model code.