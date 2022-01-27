Model Code of Conduct comes into force in Erode

With the model code of conduct (MCC) for conducting the urban local body elections coming into force in the district, Corporation workers started removing wall posters and graffiti here on Thursday.

Elections to 735 posts, comprising 60 wards in Corporation, 102 wards in four municipalities and 573 wards in 42 town panchayats, were to be held for which announcements were made on Wednesday. After the MCC came into force, workers started removing wall posters of political parties while paintings, symbols and graffiti, both in public places and in private properties, were whitewashed. Officials said the process would be completed in a day and asked political parties not to violate the MCC. They said statues of leaders need not be covered.

Officials said flying squads, static surveillance teams, video surveillance teams and video viewing teams were formed to monitor MCC violations in the Corporation, municipalities and in the town panchayats in the district.