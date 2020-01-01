Model code delays Corpn. works

The State Election Commission imposing the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) to conduct rural local body polls has had its impact on the Coimbatore Corporation, an urban local body.

The Corporation had been unable to float tenders for three projects worth ₹ 121 crore, said officials.

The civic body had wanted to float tenders to select bidders to execute the Kurichi tank development and beautification project for ₹ 52 crore, bio-mine the accumulated waste in Vellalore for ₹ 61 crore and clean and conserve the Narasampathy tank for ₹ 9 crore.

It had sent the tender documents to the Department of Information and Public Relations, but the latter had expressed its inability to publish them saying that it was bound by the MCC.

In its communication to the Corporation, the Department said that though the Corporation was an urban local body, the tenders published on newspapers would also reach voters in rural areas, where the MCC was in force.

Therefore, only after the declaration of the results of the local body polls and the lift of MCC would it be able to publish the tender documents, it said.

This, the Corporation said, had delayed the execution of projects by a month.

But officials in the district administration were of the opinion that the MCC applied only to rural areas and the Corporation was not bound by it.