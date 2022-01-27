Model code comes into force for urban local bodies polls

District Collector and District Election Officer G.S. Sameeran on Thursday appealed to the political parties to adhere to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and COVID-19 safety protocols for the urban local body elections, which came into force following the announcement of elections at 6.30 p.m. on Wednesday.

In a release, he said that 41 local bodies in Coimbatore district – one Corporation, seven Municipalities and 33 Town Panchayats – will go to polls in a single phase on February 19. Following the enforcement of the MCC, the local body workers cleared the political posters that were displayed in public places on Thursday morning. Preparations for the filing of nomination papers on Friday were also carried out.

A total of 15,38,411 voters are present in Coimbatore Corporation limits, 3,30,265 voters in the seven Municipalities and 4,73,207 voters in the 33 Town Panchayats. The elections will be held for 100 ward member posts in Coimbatore Corporation, 198 ward member posts in Municipalities and 513 posts for Town Panchayats.

As many as 2,312 polling stations will be available for the urban local body elections and the bulk of these will be for Coimbatore Corporation with 1,290 polling stations, followed by Town Panchayats with 632 polling stations and Municipalities with 390 polling stations. Mr. Sameeran said that 41 Returning Officers and 110 Assistant Returning Officers have been appointed and 10,172 polling officials will be deployed for the elections, according to the release.

TIRUPPUR

Kranti Kumar Pati, Commissioner for Tiruppur Corporation and Returning Officer, said in a statement on Thursday that the MCC will be enforced strictly in the Corporation limits and that the officials must submit reports on clearing of political posters in public places within three days. A total of 7,12,770 voters are present in the 60 wards of Tiruppur Corporation.,