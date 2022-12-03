Modakkurichi MLA urges Minister to re-lay roads and renovate damaged classrooms

December 03, 2022 05:35 pm | Updated 05:35 pm IST - ERODE

Modakkurichi MLA C. Saraswathi has urged the Minister for Rural Development K.R. Periyakaruppan to improve basic amenities and re-lay roads in her constituency.

During the review meeting held here on Friday, the MLA submitted a petition to the Minister with a list of demands and urged him to consider it for the benefit of the people.

The petition said that many classrooms in various panchayat unions in the constituency were in a dilapidated condition and wanted them renovated on a war-footing. “Most of the people in the constituency are farmers and depend on government schools to educate their children. Also, many schools have produced achievers and considering the welfare of the students, damaged buildings in 12 areas should be renovated,” the petition said.

The petition said that funds were sanctioned under the MLA Local Area Development Fund for re-laying roads and to carry out repair works. However, the extent of damage was high and required additional funds to execute the works. Hence, funds should be sanctioned under various schemes of the department, she said. The MLA also wanted roads that were dug for laying pipelines under the Jal Jeevan Mission schemes re-laid.

Other demands were a wall near River Cauvery to prevent flooding of houses at Sathirapatti, desilting and concrete lining of Kurangan Canal, special funds for renovating damaged houses in Kodumudi taluk, improving basic amenities at anganwadis and construction of sewers at 6 Pudur and Lakkapuram village panchayats.