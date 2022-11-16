Modakkurichi MLA seeks Kendriya Vidyalaya School in her constituency

November 16, 2022 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST

Modakkurichi MLA C. Saraswathi has urged the State government to submit a proposal for starting a Kendriya Vidyalaya School (Civil Sector) at Pasur Kilampadi village in her constituency.

She submitted a list of 10 long-pending demands for her constituency to the Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Chennai on Tuesday. She said that a proposal for opening of new KVs will be considered only if sponsored by the State government in the Civil Sector. The required minimum five acres is available at the village and urged the government to consider her demand.

The MLA pointed out that 10 acres is available at Vadugapatti ‘A’ Village in Arachalur sub-division and a special centre for turmeric can be started. Since the land will be donated, the government should take steps to establish the centre, she urged.

Her other demands include, sanctioning funds for clearing bushes and encroachments at Hanuman Nadhi in Modakkurichi, considering the travellers bungalow at Kodumudi as a heritage building and renovating it and re-laying roads that were damaged while laying pipelines under Jal Jeevan Mission project.

She also wanted a sub-registrar office to be established at Modakkurichi block, constructing new classrooms and renovating the damaged classrooms at various government schools in the constituency, upgrading the Solasiramani – Pasur – Elumathur – Perundurai road as a State highway and straightening the road from railway underpass, near the private school, to Panjalingapuram railway underpass on Karur Bypass Road.

The MLA wanted a new police sub-division to be created with Modakkurichi as its headquarters and a DSP office be established. Also, she wanted requirements at the primary health centres at Modakkurichi and Kodumudi blocks to be fulfilled.