Mock votes not deleted in six polling stations in Coimbatore, Pollachi constituencies

One polling station in the Singanallur Assembly segment in Coimbatore Parliamentary constituency, and six polling stations in three Assembly segments in the Pollachi constituency reflect the number of votes polled by each candidate as zero in Form 20.

ADVERTISEMENT

Election officials explained that before polling started on the election day, 50 mock votes were polled to check the machine in each polling station/booth and these were deleted. If the officials in charge of a polling station had failed to delete the mock votes, the Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines say that the specific machine should be kept aside and the votes should not counted. If the margin of the winning candidate in that constituency was less than the votes polled in that station, the VVPATs (Voter verifiable paper audit trail) would be counted for that polling station and the winner declared. Otherwise, the votes for that polling booth were not counted.

In the Lok Sabha elections this year, polling station 298/297 in Singanallur constituency and polling stations 149 and 163 in Valparai; 208 in Pollachi; 75,76 and 219 in Udumalpet Assembly segments had zero valid votes as per Form 20. It meant that the mock votes were not deleted and hence the votes in these polling booths were not counted.

Coimbatore district Election Officer Kranthi Kumar Pati said the election officials were trained to delete the mock votes. However, there were some places where it was not done. The ECI does not have guidelines about action against officials who failed to delete the mock votes.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.