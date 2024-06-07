GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Mock votes not deleted in six polling stations in Coimbatore, Pollachi constituencies

Published - June 07, 2024 06:08 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Wilson Thomas,M. Soundariya Preetha

One polling station in the Singanallur Assembly segment in Coimbatore Parliamentary constituency, and six polling stations in three Assembly segments in the Pollachi constituency reflect the number of votes polled by each candidate as zero in Form 20.

Election officials explained that before polling started on the election day, 50 mock votes were polled to check the machine in each polling station/booth and these were deleted. If the officials in charge of a polling station had failed to delete the mock votes, the Election Commission of India (ECI) guidelines say that the specific machine should be kept aside and the votes should not counted. If the margin of the winning candidate in that constituency was less than the votes polled in that station, the VVPATs (Voter verifiable paper audit trail) would be counted for that polling station and the winner declared. Otherwise, the votes for that polling booth were not counted.

In the Lok Sabha elections this year, polling station 298/297 in Singanallur constituency and polling stations 149 and 163 in Valparai; 208 in Pollachi; 75,76 and 219 in Udumalpet Assembly segments had zero valid votes as per Form 20. It meant that the mock votes were not deleted and hence the votes in these polling booths were not counted.

Coimbatore district Election Officer Kranthi Kumar Pati said the election officials were trained to delete the mock votes. However, there were some places where it was not done. The ECI does not have guidelines about action against officials who failed to delete the mock votes.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.