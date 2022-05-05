Mock tests to be conducted in Salem for TNPSC exams

The District Employment and Career Guidance Centre would be conducting two mock tests for candidates attending Group II and IIA preliminary examinations.

District Collector S. Karmegham said in a release that the mock tests would be conducted on May 8 and 15 at the Thyagaraja Polytechnic College.

According to a release, the tests would be conducted between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. and candidates who are interested in attending the examination should reach the venue between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.

Candidates should carry application details and two passport-size photographs. Candidates who reach the exam centre after 9 a.m. would not be allowed to attend the mock test.

Those interested may contact 0427-2401750 for further details.