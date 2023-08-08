HamberMenu
Mock polling held on EVMs in Coimbatore

August 08, 2023 07:03 pm | Updated 07:03 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati inspecting the EVMs at the south taluk office in Coimbatore on Tuesday.

District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati inspecting the EVMs at the south taluk office in Coimbatore on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Mock polling was conducted on Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the presence of District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati at south taluk office here on Tuesday. Representatives of political parties and a team of engineers from Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) were present during the drill, a press release said.

The release said that there were 17,106 EVMs, comprising 7,579 ballot units, 4,806 control units and 4,719 voter-verifiable paper audit trail units (VVPATs). Of this, the drill was held for 5% as part of the First Level Checking (FLC) process.

According to the release, during the mock drill on Tuesday, 1,200 votes in 48 machines and 1,000 votes in 96 machines were polled.

According to the Election Commission of India, FLC-rejected machines will be sent to BEL within a week for checking.

In Tiruppur

In Tiruppur, the drill for registering votes in 5% (180 machines) of the total EVMs & VVPATs began on Tuesday and will go on till Wednesday.

