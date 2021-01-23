Coimbatore

Mock poll held at Salem Collectorate

A mock poll was conducted at the Salem Collectorate on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

A mock poll to check the functioning of voting machines was conducted at the Salem Collectorate on Saturday.

Representatives of recognised political parties took part in the process. According to election department officials, the voting machines for the mock poll were randomly selected.

District Collector S.A. Raman reviewed the poll process.

According to officials, first level checking was completed in 5,479 voting machines.

A total of 110 voting machines including ballot units, control units and VVPAT machines were used for the mock poll here on Saturday. As many as 1,000 votes were polled on Saturday, 500 votes would be polled on Sunday and 1,200 votes on Monday.

Officials said that ballot machines with 16 candidate slots were used on Saturday, and on Monday four ballot machines with 64 candidate slots would be used.

