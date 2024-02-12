Mobility technology centre inaugurated in Coimbatore

February 12, 2024 05:43 pm | Updated 05:43 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The KGiSL Institute of Technology and Thoughtworks, a technology consultancy firm, have jointly established a ‘Future Mobility Technology Center’ in Coimbatore.

“This centre will serve as a hub for innovation and research, empowering both organisations to push the boundaries of software-defined vehicle (SDV) technology, including autonomous and self-driving cars, as well as future mobility applications,” said a press release.

Ashok Bakthavathsalam, Managing Trustee of KITE (KG Group), said the partnership was a step forward in advancing SDV technology, including autonomous cars, self-driving cars, and future mobility solutions, within India.

Vanya Seth, Head of Technology at Thoughtworks India, said the hub that was inaugurated in Coimbatore on Monday would be a breeding ground for groundbreaking research.

According to Mr. Bakthavathsalam, the future of mobility is all about software. “This is one of its kind collaboration to invest in future. The students (of the Institute) will get hands-on experience and capabilities,” he said.

Ms. Seth added that apart from an imported kit that would be available at the centre, Thoughtworks is also investing “a lot of expert capability.”

The three-year partnership, with scope for extension, will encourage students to build projects on the kit apart from working on the problem statements that Thoughtworks will give. There will be internship and employment opportunities too for the students, they added.