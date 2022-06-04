Mobile phones handed over in Erode

A total of 66 mobile phones worth ₹9.86 lakh that were either missing or stolen from 2020 to 2022 were recovered by the district police and handed over to the respective owners here on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police V. Sasimohan said the cyber crime branch police functioning under the supervision of Additional Superintendent of Police were dealing with cases related to missing or stolen mobile phones, issues related to social media postings, and financial frauds.

Through mobile tracking and investigation, the police recovered 66 mobile phones worth ₹9,86,320 and handed them over to the rightful owners.

Water level at Bhavanisagar dam

Water level at the Bhavanisagar dam stood at 83.17 feet against the full reservoir level (FRL) of 105 feet on Saturday.

At 8 a.m., the inflow into the dam was 963 cusecs while the discharge was 800 cusecs into Arakankottai and Thadapalli canals, 100 cusecs into River Bhavani for drinking water purpose and five cusecs into Lower Bhavani Project (LBP) canal. The storage was 17.42 thousand million cubic feet (tmc) against the capacity of 32.80 tmc.