Mobile vending carts distributed to street vendors in Erode

November 28, 2022 06:04 pm | Updated 06:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy handing over a mobile vending cart to a street vendor in Erode on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy distributed 77 mobile vending carts to street vendors in Corporation limits here on Monday.

At a function held at the Corporation’s Central Office at Panneerselvam Park, the Minister in the presence of Collector H. Krishnanunni, Mayor S. Nagarathinam, Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar and Deputy Mayor V. Nagaraj, distributed the carts to the vendors. The Minister said that under the National Urban Livelihood Mission, the State government had provided a subsidy for purchasing 127 vending carts to the vendors at a total cost of ₹1.05 crore. In the first phase, vending carts were provided to 40 vegetable and fruit vendors each on May 30, 2022 and in the second phase, carts were provided to 10 vendors on August 13. “Now, 77 mobile vending carts were provided to the vendors”, he said and asked them to run their business without affecting the vehicle movement.

The Minister laid foundation stone for construction of additional buildings at the Government College of Engineering (formerly IRTT) at Chithode, inspected the raw water pumping station at River Cauvery at Uratchikottai and laid foundation for establishing a modern inclination waste treatment processor at the Corporation’s compost yard at Vairapalayam.

 

