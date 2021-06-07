Mobile vehicles collect swab from doorstep in Erode

As part of early detection of COVID-19 positive cases, the corporation has deployed 10 mobile vehicles to lift swab samples from the residents.

On an average 350 to 400 cases were reported everyday in the corporation limits and the civic body has been taking various steps to prevent the spread of SARS-CoV-2. As many as 1,400 volunteers were deputed for conducting door-to-door fever surveillance camps and persons with symptoms were taken to the District Headquarters Hospital and Urban Primary Health Centres for lifting swab samples. However, there is a fear among the people that visiting the hospitals or UPHCs for tests would pave the way for infection. Hence, the corporation deputed 10 vehicles from Sunday to visit the residential areas of persons with symptoms and lift the samples on the spot.

After persons with symptoms were identified during door-to-door surveillance, the mobile team comprising a technician and health staff visit the house and lift samples from the person. Samples were sent to the laboratory at the Government Erode Medical College Hospital at Perundurai for analysis.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan said that surveillance camps being conducted for the past one week have paved way for early identification and providing treatment to the patients’ results in the number of cases dropping in the corporation limits. Samples were lifted from persons with symptoms in all the 60 wards at their doorsteps, he added.