Mobile vegetable vendors feel the pinch

On Sunday, there were ropes and barricades at the entrance of the otherwise busy MGR wholesale vegetable market on Mettupalayam Road. Bags of vegetables stacked inside and a few men guarding those was the market scene. The extension of the market – the Mettupalayam Road Bus Stand – was no different.

The traders at the market, more than 120 of them, had decided to keep the shops shut during the four days of total lockdown in the city from Sunday. “It is not enough if we alone come to the market. Our staff and workers should be able to come so that we are able to load and unload the vegetables. With the total lockdown, it is difficult for our workers and staff to come. We have discussed the issue with the officials too. Since there is no solution we decided to keep the shops closed,” said one of the traders. The market received 300 to 400 tonnes of vegetables a day.

Sources in the Corporation said the impact of the wholesale vegetable traders shutting down their business was that a few traders, who were selling vegetables at door steps using their vehicles, could not get enough vegetables.

A few of the 70-odd farmers and traders that the Corporation had helped for vegetable sales managed to run their business on Sunday as they had stocked vegetables. But whether they would be able to pull through till Wednesday with the stocks on hand was to be seen, said a Corporation officer.

Some vegetables such as onions and potatoes could be stocked. But not all vegetables. The vehicles that sold vegetables to customers at the doorstep managed with lesser volume even on Sunday. “We used to send about 500 kg on a vehicle. On Sunday, we sent only 400 kg. We were unable to get carrots, cabbage, etc.” said another trader.

He said the district administration should at least permit the traders to purchase locally from the farmers around Coimbatore. “We may manage on Monday too. But it will be difficult on Tuesday,” he added.

It was not just the wholesale market that was closed. The farmers’ markets (uzhavar sandhai) also saw farmers and customers keeping away from visiting the facilities. Agriculture Marketing Department had kept open the four farmers’ markets. Sources in the Department said that as per Government orders they did keep open the four farmers’ markets – R.S. Puram, Vadavalli, Singanallur and Sundarapuram – but the farmers did not turn up. Nor did customers. The temporary vegetable markets at the bus stands in Gandhipuram and at T.A. Ramalingam Chettiar Higher Secondary School also remained shut on Sunday.