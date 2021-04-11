Mobile teams to intensify vaccination drive in Salem

Sixty-two teams set up to enable vaccination at workplace

Apart from government and private vaccination facilities, the Health Department has set up mobile teams to vaccinate people in industries and other places were mass vaccination could be possible.

Deputy Director of Health Services R. Selvakumar said that 62 teams, including two teams in Salem Corporation limits, have been set up to reach out to maximum number of beneficiaries.

“Each team will have a doctor, nurses and driver. Sixty-two teams have been set up with three teams for each block and vaccination is being held at places such as industries to enable mass vaccination.” According to officials, sufficient vaccine stock is available in the district.