Mobile shops chip in during total lockdown in Salem

With the total lockdown in force in Salem Corporation limits, people were completely dependent on the mobile shops to buy essential items. A total lockdown has been on in the city since Saturday, with the district imposing it on Saturday, and the State doing so from Sunday morning to Tuesday night.

According to Corporation officials, 22 vehicles were operated in Sooramangalam zone, 13 in Hasthampatti zone, 20 in Ammapet zone and 27 in Kondalampatti zone. On Monday alone, these vehicles had done a business of ₹10.17 lakh.

As for enforcing the lockdown, strict checking was carried out at check points within city limits, with police personnel and volunteers from Friends of Police deployed for vehicle checks. They were also asked to maintain a safe distance from the public during the checks, as part of the advisory to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Police seized the vehicles of those venturing out unnecessarily and cases were registered against them. Besides motorists, pedestrians were also stopped and enquired by the police on the reason for venturing out. Those found venturing out without a valid reason were sensitised by the police to the risks of COVID-19, and asked to return home.