Mobile screening facility for breast cancer launched in Coimbatore

Ganga Hospital and Rotary Club of Coimbatore Metropolis have launched a mobile screening facility for breast cancer under a special scheme Project Shakthi.

According to a release, the launch was held at Plant I of Pricol where 25 % of the workforce are women. An exclusively designed bus with modern facilities, including hologic mammogram and other testing equipment, are built into the bus. The aim of Project Shakthi is to create awareness among women on the need to detect breast cancer at an early stage and treat it on time.

S. Raja Sabapathy, Chairman (Division of Plastic, Hand & Reconstructive Microsurgery) Ganga Hospital, Raja Shanmuga Krishnan, Project In-Charge K. Palaniappan, president, Rotary Club Coimbatore Metropolis, Vijay Mohan, founder of Pricol, Vanitha Mohan, Chairman of Pricol, and Lakshmi Mohan, president of Pricol Corporate Services, were present.

As many as 276 women employees aged above 40 were screened. Based on the report, if needed, select people will be referred to the hospital for further procedures and treatment. The required treatment, including surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy and breast reconstruction will be done free of cost for the needy by Rotary Club of Metropolis.

Saplings planted

The Exemption Unit of Income Tax Department planted saplings on its campus at Siddhapudur recently to create environment awareness. It also conducted an outreach programme - Confluence to Ease Tax Compliance by Charitable Institutions - as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations. Rashmi Saxena Sahni, Principal Chief Commissioner of Income Tax (Exemptions) and M. Bhupal Reddy , Chief Commissoner of Income Tax, Coimbatore, took part. An open house was also held for the stakeholders, according to a release.