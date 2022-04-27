Mobile screening facility for breast cancer, diabetic foot problems launched in Coimbatore

District Collector G.S. Sameeran (right) taking a look at the mobile screening vehicle in the city on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Ganga Hospital and Rotary Club of Coimbatore Metropolis launched a mobile screening bus with facilities to detect early breast cancer and diabetic foot problems under two projects, namely ‘Shakti’ and ‘Walk for Life’.

District Collector G.S. Sameeran inaugurated the projects in the presence of Vanitha Mohan, chairman of Pricol Limited, Anitha Sathishkumar, director of Milky Mist, and Rotarians Bharat Pandya, N. Sundaravadivelu and Jayshankar.

According to Raja Shanmuga Krishnan, surgeon and chair of community service at Ganga Hospital, Project Shakti is aimed at early detection of breast cancer so that those affected could take appropriate treatment at the right time.

Under the project, camps will be organised using the bus equipped with a mammogram device which can screen about 1,500 women in 18 months. Apart from identifying breast cancer, any breast cancer identified through the project will be treated totally free of cost, including the cost of further tests to determine breast cancer, surgery, chemotherapy, radiotherapy and breast reconstruction, a release said.

Raja Sabapathy, director of Ganga Hospital and Chief of the Department of Hand, Microsurgery and Burn Injuries, said that project Walk for Life will identify diabetic patients with foot ulcers and treat them early so that amputation can be avoided.

This project aims to screen the feet of 1,800 diabetic patients and would take X-rays when appropriate. If any person screened has any diabetic foot wounds, the project would treat them totally free of cost. This would help to prevent amputations and save lives due to sepsis,” he said.