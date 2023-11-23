Mobile repair shop destroyed in fire in Salem

November 23, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - Salem

A mobile repair shop run by Anbu (43) at Veerapandiyar Nagar here was destroyed in a fire on Thursday. Shopkeepers found smoke emanating from the shop and alerted the Fire and Rescue Services. The firefighters extinguished the fire in which mobile phones and equipment in the shop were destroyed. The Pallapatti police registered a case and are investigating.

Man nabbed with wild boar meat

Salem Forest Department officials, who were patrolling at Kurumbapatti-Danishpet forest on Wednesday, found V. Mani (32) of Kondaiyanur in the forest. They checked his two-wheeler and found wild boar meat. A case was registered and the department slapped a fine of ₹50,000 on him.

Man gets 19 years imprisonment

Salem Thirumalai (57) of Gangavalli, who sexually assaulted a seven-year-old girl in 2020, was sentenced to undergo 19 years of imprisonment. The Thammampatti police registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, arrested Thirumalai, and remanded him in prison. The case trial was held at the Special Court for the Trial of POCSO cases in Salem. On Wednesday, the court sentenced him and also imposed ₹5,000 fine.

Inflow into Mettur dam in Salem increases

Salem Inflow into Mettur dam increased to 4,107 cusecs on Thursday from the Wednesday’s inflow of 3,864 cusecs. The water level stood at 63.45 feet, against its full capacity of 120 feet. The storage level stood at 27.32 tmc ft against its full capacity of 93.47 tmc ft. The amount of water discharged from the dam into the River Cauvery for drinking purpose is maintained at 250 cusecs.