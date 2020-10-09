Mobile phones given to 10 govt. school students

With poor students finding it difficult to attend online classes, 10 students of Panchayat Union Middle School at Nadagoundampalayam village in Modakurichi Union were given mobile phones sponsored by AJS Trust.

At a function held at the school on Thursday, District Educational Officer Madheswaran distributed the mobile phones to the students in the presence of trust founder president Saravanan and headmistress S. Bhuvana.

Teachers said online classes were conducted for students and materials were also sent through Whatsapp. “We identified students whose parents did not have android phones,” said Ms. Bhuvana. When they approached the trust members, they agreed to sponsor the phones, she added. The trust members said it was their small contribution for the education needs of the students.

A demonstration on how to access online textbooks and other education materials was held for the students.