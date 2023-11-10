Mobile medical camps screen people for fever in rain-affected areas in Erode district

November 10, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - ERODE

The Department of Health and Family Welfare conducted medical camps in rain-hit areas in Erode district on Friday to prevent outbreak of water-borne diseases.

Many areas in Sathyamangalam, Gobichettipalayam and Nambiyur blocks have been receiving heavy rain in the past few days leading to stagnation of water on roads and in residential areas. ‘

District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara directed the Health Department to conduct medical camps and screen people for fever and other ailments. Mobile medical teams from the Government Primary Health Centres are holding camps in villages in their respective jurisdiction. People were screened for fever and other ailments.

Meanwhile, mosquito control drive and door-to-door fever surveillance camps are under way in the Corporation limits.

Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy said that 300 dengue breeding checkers have been engaged to identify spots where Aedes aegypti mosquitoes breed and destroy them. A total of 32 hand-held sprayers and three machine sprayers were being used for fogging in all the 60 wards. Mr. Sivakrishnamurthy asked people to visit the nearest Urban Primary Health Centres or government hospitals if they have fever.

