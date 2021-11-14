Mobile medical camps inaugurated in the Nilgiris

UDHAGAMANDALAM

14 November 2021

Forest Minister K. Ramachandran inaugurated 20 mobile medical camps in the Nilgiris recently.

Speaking to reporters at the event, Mr. Ramachandran said that the mobile camps would be used to offer treatment to people during the monsoon. He said that the teams will visit houses and treat people who have fever, cold and other illness. The camps will also help to track the spread of COVID-19 in rural and urban communities, officials from the Health Department said.

Mr. Ramachandran said that the government planned to hold 5,000 such camps across the State during the North-East Monsoon.

The mobile medical camps in the Nilgiris will involve 80 doctors, nurses and village health nurses, officials said.

Mr. Ramachandran also said that healthcare workers have been asked to note places where water is stagnating and alert local body officials. People will also be advised not to let water stagnate to prevent mosquitoes breeding.

People have been advised to boil water before drinking and to follow COVID-19 protocols.

Present at the event were Deputy Director of Health Services, Nilgiris district, P. Balusamy and Udhagamandalam Municipal Commissioner, R. Saraswati.