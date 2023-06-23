ADVERTISEMENT

Mobile laboratory to check quality of food served in restaurants and eateries in the Nilgiris from June 26

June 23, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

UDHAGAMANDALAMA mobile food testing laboratory will go around major towns in the Nilgiris from June 26 to check the quality of food being served in restaurants and eateries in the district.

A press release from the district administration said that lab would check the food being sold in eateries across the district, including those located in crowded areas with high tourist footfall. The lab would begin testing food in and around Udhagamandalam town on June 26 and 27, in Gudalur on June 28, and in Coonoor and Kotagiri on June 29 and 30. The lab would also conduct awareness campaigns among the public on the importance of food safety and how to contact food safety officials if they find eateries selling adulterated food and consumables of poor quality.  The public can also provide samples of food they have purchased to the mobile food testing lab to ascertain the quality of the products. Members of the public can also contact the lab at the designated phone number (8110038273) to find out where the mobile lab will be located between June 26 to June 30, the press release added.

