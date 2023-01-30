ADVERTISEMENT

Mobile food testing laboratory for Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode launched

January 30, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

District Collector G.S. Sameeran taking a look at the facilities in the mobile food testing laboratory that was launched in Coimbatore on Monday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

‘Food Safety on Wheels’, a mobile food testing laboratory which is equipped to do basic tests to determine the quality of food items, was launched in Coimbatore on Monday. The mobile laboratory will cover Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Tiruppur and Erode districts.

Coimbatore District Collector G.S. Sameeran flagged off the mobile laboratory in the presence of M. Sheela, Chief Food Analyst, Coimbatore, and K. Tamilselvan, designated officer of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Coimbatore.

The mobile laboratory can identify adulteration in samples of oil, tea dust, sugar, milk and dhal. The facility will provide on-the-spot basic testing of food samples to find out rancidity in oil, protein and fat content in milk, sugar level in soft drinks and food additives in tea and powdered spices. If a sample tested requires higher analysis, it will be sent to the Food Analysis Laboratory in Coimbatore, under which the mobile laboratory will be operated.

A release said the mobile laboratory would have equipment such as rapid milk screening apparatus, digital balance, digital refractometer, hot plate, hot air oven and mixer grinder. The vehicle, which would be parked at different locations based on schedules, would also create food safety awareness through videos and provide training to food business operators and food handlers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Added water, starch and cereal flours, cane sugar, urea, sodium chloride, detergents, formalin, hydrogen peroxide and colouring matter in milk, and presence of vanaspati/hydrogenated edible fat in ghee can be detected in the mobile laboratory. Baudouin test for gingelly oil, tests to find out refractive index, rancidity and presence of castor oil in edible oils can be done at the laboratory. The laboratory can also check the presence of lead chromate, Metanil yellow and chalk powder in turmeric powder; brick powder and added colour in chilli powder; papaya seeds in black pepper; and common salt in coriander powder.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US