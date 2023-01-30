Mobile food testing laboratory for Coimbatore, Nilgiris, Tiruppur, Erode launched

January 30, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

‘Food Safety on Wheels’, a mobile food testing laboratory which is equipped to do basic tests to determine the quality of food items, was launched in Coimbatore on Monday. The mobile laboratory will cover Coimbatore, the Nilgiris, Tiruppur and Erode districts.

Coimbatore District Collector G.S. Sameeran flagged off the mobile laboratory in the presence of M. Sheela, Chief Food Analyst, Coimbatore, and K. Tamilselvan, designated officer of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), Coimbatore.

The mobile laboratory can identify adulteration in samples of oil, tea dust, sugar, milk and dhal. The facility will provide on-the-spot basic testing of food samples to find out rancidity in oil, protein and fat content in milk, sugar level in soft drinks and food additives in tea and powdered spices. If a sample tested requires higher analysis, it will be sent to the Food Analysis Laboratory in Coimbatore, under which the mobile laboratory will be operated.

A release said the mobile laboratory would have equipment such as rapid milk screening apparatus, digital balance, digital refractometer, hot plate, hot air oven and mixer grinder. The vehicle, which would be parked at different locations based on schedules, would also create food safety awareness through videos and provide training to food business operators and food handlers.

Added water, starch and cereal flours, cane sugar, urea, sodium chloride, detergents, formalin, hydrogen peroxide and colouring matter in milk, and presence of vanaspati/hydrogenated edible fat in ghee can be detected in the mobile laboratory. Baudouin test for gingelly oil, tests to find out refractive index, rancidity and presence of castor oil in edible oils can be done at the laboratory. The laboratory can also check the presence of lead chromate, Metanil yellow and chalk powder in turmeric powder; brick powder and added colour in chilli powder; papaya seeds in black pepper; and common salt in coriander powder.