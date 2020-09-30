Mobile fair price shop flagged off

An Amma mobile fair price shop was flagged off here by Collector Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy on Wednesday.

A total of 168 mobile PDS outlets have been allocated for the district. The district has a total of 1,058 public distribution system outlets operating. This includes 507 full-time public distribution outlets, 521 part-time public distribution outlets, both run by the department of cooperatives, and women-run public distribution system outlets.

In its wake, to enable public to purchase rations supplied by the government at their doorsteps, the government has announced 3,501 Amma mobile PDS outlets in the State. The Amma mobile PDS outlets will come at a cost of ₹9.66 core, an administration release said.

The district has been allocated 168 outlets that will be mobile distributing rations at the doorsteps to the public, it said. This includes 31 mobile outlets in Krishnagiri, 29 in Bargur, 28 in Veppanapalli; 27 in Uthangarai, 19 in Hosur and 34 outlets in Thally.

Dr. Reddy flagged off a mobile PDS outlet from here at Kamarajar Nagar in Kandhikuppam, commencing the operations of Amma mobile fair price shops in the district. The mobile outlet will operate on the first and second Thursdays of the month and service the 175 family card holders of Kamarajar Nagar. Others unable to visit the mobile PDS outlet may collect their rations from the PDS shops in their area, the release said.