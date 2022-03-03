Mobile exhibition on V.O.C’s life flagged off at Namakkal

A mobile exhibition depicting the life of V.O. Chidambaranar was flagged off by District Collector Shreya P. Singh on the Collectorate premises on Thursday.

According to officials, the mobile exhibition has been set up inside an air-conditioned bus and it would tour various parts of the district for the next few days.

Ms. Singh garlanded a bust of the freedom fighter inside the bus and viewed the exhibition. Photographs on important events in the life of the freedom fighter and timeline on major major events from his life are on display in the bus. The bus was parked on the premises of Namakkal South Government Higher Secondary School and students from various schools visited the exhibition. Students from nine schools visited the exhibition on Thursday.

The bus would cover Tiruchengode on Friday and Rasipuram on Saturday.