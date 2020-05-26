Mobile dispensary screens 20,000 people for various ailments

ERODE

26 May 2020 03:22 IST

Understanding the difficulty of people in the slums in reaching hospitals during COVID-19 lockdown, the district administration and the Erode Corporation roped in a private hospital that operated a mobile dispensary and screened around 20,000 people for various ailments.

The van was flagged off by District Collector C. Kathiravan on April 9. A health team from the hospital, comprising a doctor, nurse and pharmacist, visited the slums in the van and screened people for a month for non-Covid-19 related ailments.

M. Abdul Hasan, managing Director of City Hospital, said that 20,000 people were screened at their doorsteps and medicines were given to them. The Corporation provided the team the list of areas to be covered in a day and through public address system it announced the time the medical team would be available. “People who needed further treatment were referred to government hospitals,” said Mr. Abdul Hasan.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan said that the service provided by the mobile unit was of great help to the needy at the time of crisis.