Mobile crematorium service introduced in rural areas in Erode

December 15, 2022 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Rotary Club of Erode Central that is running a modern crematorium along River Cauvery at Karungalpalayam has introduced a mobile gasifier-based crematorium to serve the needs of people in rural areas in the district.

At a function held here, the mobile unit was introduced in the presence of Rotary Aathma president V. Rajamanickam, founder president E.K. Sahadevan, secretary V.K. Rajamanickam, treasurer S. Saravanan, and Rotary Club Erode Central president M.D. Eswaran.

ADVERTISEMENT

Members said the service would be provided outside the Corporation limits where wooden logs continue to be used for cremating bodies. It took eight hours to cremate a body and cost over ₹15,000. A body would be cremated within one hour in the modern crematorium unit using gas, and ashes would be handed over to the family.

Based on the request, the unit would be loaded in the Aathma ambulance and the body would be cremated in farm lands and outside residential areas. The service would be available at ₹7,500 and one could call the toll free number 96557 19666 and register and submit documents, they added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US