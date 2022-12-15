  1. EPaper
Mobile crematorium service introduced in rural areas in Erode

December 15, 2022 06:52 pm | Updated 06:52 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Rotary Club of Erode Central that is running a modern crematorium along River Cauvery at Karungalpalayam has introduced a mobile gasifier-based crematorium to serve the needs of people in rural areas in the district.

At a function held here, the mobile unit was introduced in the presence of Rotary Aathma president V. Rajamanickam, founder president E.K. Sahadevan, secretary V.K. Rajamanickam, treasurer S. Saravanan, and Rotary Club Erode Central president M.D. Eswaran.

Members said the service would be provided outside the Corporation limits where wooden logs continue to be used for cremating bodies. It took eight hours to cremate a body and cost over ₹15,000. A body would be cremated within one hour in the modern crematorium unit using gas, and ashes would be handed over to the family.

Based on the request, the unit would be loaded in the Aathma ambulance and the body would be cremated in farm lands and outside residential areas. The service would be available at ₹7,500 and one could call the toll free number 96557 19666 and register and submit documents, they added.

