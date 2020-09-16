Mobile COVID-19 testing booths to collect swab samples at doorstep in Coimbatore

The mobile testing booths will be of help to people who do not want to stand in queues to give samples for fear of contracting COVID-19.

Coimbatore

16 September 2020 21:34 IST

Corporation to deploy 20 vehicles soon

Coimbatore Corporation will soon deploy 20 mobile COVID-19 testing booths to collect swab samples at people’s doorstep.

The decision in this regard was taken at a meeting chaired by Commissioner of Municipal Administration K. Baskaran a few days ago at the Corporation, said Corporation Commissioner P. Kumaravel Pandian.

The Corporation was customising the vehicles for the purpose at a vehicle body-building unit in Coimbatore and they would be ready for deployment in a day or two, said sources.

The mobile testing booths would have seating space for two lab technicians, who would stretch their arms through holes on the vehicles’ sides to collect samples from members of the public. They would also announce their arrival to residents at every locality using an in-built public address system, the sources said. The mobile booths would help people aged more than 50, with pre-existing health conditions, and did not want to stand in queues to give samples for fear of contracting COVID-19.

In a related development, M. Edwin of Footloose, a dance academy, with support from Cura Pharma had donated a similar sample collection vehicle to the Corporation.