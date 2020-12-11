Mobile application to promote organic farming in the Nilgiris

It will provide online support to farmers willing to adopt organic farming

The Nilgiris Collector J. Innocent Divya on Friday launched a mobile application developed by the Department of Horticulture to promote organic farming in the district.

Named ‘Organic Nilgiris’, the mobile application will provide online support to farmers willing to adopt organic farming, she told mediapersons at the Ooty Botanical Garden.

Noting that this was part of the efforts by the District Administration to convert the Nilgiris into a complete organic farming district, Ms. Divya said that the farmers would be covered sector-wise such as tea, vegetable and spices. All the farmers in the district will be brought into the fold of organic farming “within the next two years,” she said.

A press release said that the mobile application would enable the farmers to “get access to organic production of hilly vegetables, preparation of various bio-inputs at farm level, organic certification procedures and many more.” It will also allow the farmers to clear their queries through the ‘Chat with Expert’ option. Available as a free application on Android phones, ‘Organic Nilgiris’ is available in English at present and the Tamil version “will be updated soon,” according to the release.

Ms. Divya also said that to mark the International Mountain Day, the Department of Horticulture and a non-profit organisation named Abishaikh Gender and Development Association (AGADA) started the planting of 3,000 saplings across the villages of the district on Friday. The Collector also issued cash awards and certificates to the ‘Best Farmer’ and the ‘Best Farming Team’ for the year 2019-20 as adjudged by the Department of Horticulture.