Coimbatore

Mobile app to identify violators

The district administration on Thursday launched a mobile application, ‘S-Track’, to identify violators of prohibitory orders and take action against them.

Collector S.A.Raman along with Salem City Police Commissioner T.Senthil Kumar and Superintendent of Police S.Deepa Ganiger launched the app. Officials said the application would be used by the police at the checkpoints here. The policemen would upload details regarding persons found venturing out unnecessarily during vehicle checks with their photo. If they were held again at another checkpoint, the police would take legal action against them.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 30, 2020 11:36:18 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/mobile-app-to-identify-violators/article31476069.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY