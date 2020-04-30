Mobile app to identify violators

The district administration on Thursday launched a mobile application, ‘S-Track’, to identify violators of prohibitory orders and take action against them.

Collector S.A.Raman along with Salem City Police Commissioner T.Senthil Kumar and Superintendent of Police S.Deepa Ganiger launched the app. Officials said the application would be used by the police at the checkpoints here. The policemen would upload details regarding persons found venturing out unnecessarily during vehicle checks with their photo. If they were held again at another checkpoint, the police would take legal action against them.