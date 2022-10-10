Mobile app launch, pink ribbon campaign mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Coimbatore

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
October 10, 2022

Kovai Medical Center and Hospital (KMCH) in association with Rotary Clubs of Coimbatore region on Monday launched ‘My Breast’, a mobile app to create awareness on breast cancer.

Joint managing director of KMCH Thavamani Devi Palaniswami launched the app, marking the observance of Breast Cancer Awareness Month and the 10th year of the functioning of the Breast Centre at the hospital.

A release said the app had been designed to offer comprehensive information about breast cancer, symptoms, screening, self-examination and treatment options among others. Users could also consult with doctors, get their doubts cleared, and book appointments using the app. It would also give periodical reminders for self examination and mammography tests.

Executive director of KMCH Arun N. Palaniswami inaugurated a breast health awareness programme, ‘Freedom from Fear’, on Monday.

Mathew Cherian, chief of Imaging Services and Interventional Radiologist at KMCH, briefed about the features of the app that is available for Android and iOS platforms.

R. Rupa, chief consultant at KMCH Breast Center, stressed the importance of regular check-ups. She said the app would help women overcome unnecessary fears and encourage them to self-examine every month for symptoms of breast cancer.

Rotarians S. Rajmohan Nair, District Governor, RI Dist 3201, and R. Mylsamy, District Governor, Zone 5–RI Dist 3201, were present.

Breast Cancer Awareness Month observed

PSG College of Nursing in collaboration with PSG Super Speciality Hospitals observed Breast Cancer Awareness Month, 2022, by creating a human pink ribbon campaign at PSG Grounds on Monday.

Nursing faculty, nursing students and staff nurses under the leadership of A. Jayasudha, principal of PSG College of Nursing, took part in the event.

A release said nearly 500 participants formed the shape of a pink ribbon, an international symbol of breast cancer awareness, to spread awareness about the importance of breast cancer screening.

