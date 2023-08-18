Mobile app for online payment of taxes launched in Krishnagiri Municipality

August 18, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

A mobile app for online payment of taxes was introduced by the Krishnagiri municipal administration on Friday. The app - Citizen Portal - launched by the State government was formally introduced here.

The public may now pay their property tax, water tax, underground drainage fee, trade licence, building plan management, applications for birth and death certificates, D & O Trade licence and business licence online without any delay or long waiting time.

The Citizen Portal may be downloaded and accessed through a QR code for the online payments. The municipal administration urged the public to use the app and avoid visiting the municipal office for payments that could be easily done online.

Earlier, the mobile app was formally introduced by Municipal Chairperson Farida Nawab and was received by Commissioner of Krishnagiri Municipality M.R. Vasanthi.

