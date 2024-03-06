ADVERTISEMENT

Mob assaults Assam native calling him kidnapper

March 06, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Locals in Madhepatty on Wednesday brutally assaulted a migrant worker from Assam accusing him of kidnappings. A video of Nizam Ali being assaulted by a mob was circulated on WhatsApp. Police rescued Nizam Ali and admitted him to the Government Hospital.

The attack comes a day after the Superintendent of Police issued a warning to the public to refrain from forwarding misinformation claiming that a gang of child nabbers were on prowl in Tamil Nadu.    

In the wake of the assault, the Superintendent of Police P.Thangadurai reached the spot and spoke to the locals. Any suspicious movement of strangers must be communicated to the police. The persons involved in the assault will be booked, said an official source.  Police have warned the public against harassing, and assaulting migrant workers.

