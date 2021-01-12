MNM’s growth has wondered many: Kamal Hassan

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan said that growth of the party had wondered many and also created jealousy among many.

Addressing a gathering at Sivagiri here on Tuesday, as part of his ‘Re-imagining Thamizh Nadu’ campaign, he said that many felt that MNM will take 10 years to grow. Pointing out the party’s growth in short tenure, he said that it was possible only because of the support of the people and asked them to bring change by casting their vote to the party.

He said that his party is not striving to bring people above the poverty line, but above the prosperity line.

He reiterated that the party’s promise of offering wages for homemakers was criticised by many, but cited that the Supreme Court had in a case pointed out fixing of notional income for homemakers. “We have policies for each sector,” he said and added that revolution had begun and only if women think, change will happen.

The leader said that the pathetic condition of the government schools across the State is worrying and questioned how they could deny the basic needs. “People’s party need to come to power and the party is the people’s tool”, he said.

Earlier addressing the party cadres at a private marriage hall in the city, he said that honesty is the party’s strength and asked people not to cast their vote on the basis of caste. He said that the party’s decision to provide laptops to every family is an investment for the development of the State which bridges the gap between the people and the government.

He also campaigned at Lakkapuram, Modakurichi and Sivagiri.