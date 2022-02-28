MNM wants area sabhas to be formed

Urging the district administration to form area sabhas and ward committees and conduct meetings, Makkal Needhi Maiam functionaries submitted a petition to the district administration here on Monday.

Their petition said that Tamil Nadu Municipal Laws (Amendment) Act, 2010, paves way for area sabhas and ward committees to be instituted for participative democracy in corporations and municipalities. They said that the Act remained only in papers and was not implemented in the last 11 years. Such sabhas and committees were formed in Karnataka, Faridabad in Haryana and Jaipur in Rajasthan and were functioning effectively, the petition said. There are 198 wards in Bengaluru Corporation and each committee in the wards were allotted ₹120 crore in the budget. The role, responsibility and functioning of each committee are decided by its members and are successfully done, the petition said.

The petition said that if the sabhas and committees are formed, they would help in effective functioning of the local bodies which would benefit the people and the government. The government should hold a public consultation over the issue, the petition said.