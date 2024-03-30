ADVERTISEMENT

MNM president meets T.N. Chief Minister in Salem

March 30, 2024 07:18 pm | Updated 07:18 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) president and actor Kamal Haasan met Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in Salem on Saturday.

The Chief Minister, after participating in a public meeting in Dharmapuri, returned to Salem on Friday night and stayed in a hotel at Mamangam, where MNM president Kamal Haasan, who campaigned for the Erode DMK candidate on Friday, was also staying. On Saturday morning, Mr. Kamal Haasan met the Chief Minister and engaged in a brief discussion regarding the elections for 10 minutes. Later, Mr. Kamal Haasan arrived at Salem Airport, from where he left for Chennai.

