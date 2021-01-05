Coimbatore

‘MNM only party to speak about environment’

Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan said that they are the only party to speak about environment.

Campaigning at Omalur and Mecheri in Salem, Mr. Kamal said that he could see shades of change where ever he goes. .He said that theirs is the only party thinking seriously about agriculture, water management and environment.

Campaigning at Mecheri, Mr. Kamal said that he has started promoting handwoven clothes through his show ‘Big Boss’ and said that the costumes he would be wearing in the show would be an advertisement for handloom weavers. He said that tomato farmers here are forced to waste their harvest and they have projects to change that situation.

