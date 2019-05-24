MNM, NTK, AMMK split AIADMK votes in Pollachi

The votes secured by Makkal Needhi Maiyam (MNM), Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) grabbed a major share of Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) votes in Pollachi constituency.

The three parties together secured 1,17,575 votes. Among the three, MNM was the biggest gainer as the party’s new face Mookambika Rathinam secured 59,545 votes and finished in the third place.

“The result and vote share MNM got in the first election inspire us to work more with the people. The votes we received are from voters who wanted a change in the political leadership. Our cadre worked hard in the constituency which is largely spread in real areas,” said Ms. Rathinam.

While NTK’s U. Sanuja got 31,399 votes, AMMK’s Muthukumar secured 26,631 votes.

During the counting of votes, AIADMK’s incumbent MP C. Mahendran could not maintain lead in his home constituency Udumalpet in any of the 22 rounds.

Winner DMK’s K. Shanmugasundaram maintained lead in all assembly segments in the 22 rounds except in six rounds in Thondamuthur constituency, the home constituency of Minister for Rural Development and Municipal Administration S. P. Velumani from where the party had expected good margin.

Two namesakes of Mr. Shanmugasundaram, independents namely Shanmuga Sundaram K. N. and Shanmuga Sundaram V., got 711 and 1,271 votes respectively.