MNM nominee loses candidature in Mettupalayam

K. Rajkumar, the candidate, had made an error in the filling of his nomination papers, the returning officer said

K. Rajkumar, the nominee of Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) for Mettupalayam constituency, lost his candidature due to an error in filling the nomination papers.

R. Kumaresan, returning officer (RO) for Mettupalayam constituency, said that Mr. Rajkumar had filled a column given for registered-recognised party in Form 2B of the nomination instead of filling the column meant for registered-unrecognised party. The error in the nomination was found in the scrutiny of nominations conducted on Saturday. No one else had filed a nomination as MNM’s dummy candidate, said the RO.

Though MNM is a registered party, it is yet to be recognised as a state or national party based on poll performance as per the criteria fixed by the Election Commission of India.

Out of the 36 nominations received in Mettupalayam constituency, 25, including that of Mr. Rajkumar were rejected in the scrutiny, said Mr. Kumaresan.

Sulur RO V. Santhi said that 16 out of the 25 nominations received were accepted while nine were rejected during the scrutiny in the Sulur constituency.

In the Kavundampalayam constituency, a total of 27 nominations were received, of which 12 were accepted and 15 were rejected, said RO G. Ravichandran.