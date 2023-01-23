ADVERTISEMENT

MNM demands closure of Tasmac outlet on Vysial Street

January 23, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Makkal Needhi Maiam staging a demonstration in front of the Coimbatore Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

Opposing a newly-opened Tasmac outlet on Vysial Street, , members of the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) staged a demonstration in front of the Collectorate on Monday.

In their petition to the Collector during the weekly grievances redress meeting, they said that due to the outlet, women and students are unable to go to the temple and schools located nearby.

“Further, being a residential area, a few people get involved in disputes in an inebriated state. It is to be noted that there is already a Tasmac outlet in the same area. Hence, this establishment is not needed,” they said..

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Auto driver kin protest

Following alleged murder of an auto driver at Veeriampalayam in the district on Sunday, the wife and daughter of the deceased, along with their kin and locals, staged a protest at the Collectorate demanding action against the accused. Thangamani, the wife of Ravi Kumar (48) of Veeriampalayam urged the Police Department to take immediate action. Sumitra (18), his daughter requested the Collector to provide a government job as she and her 13-year-old sister have lost the breadwinner of the family. A first-year student of B.A English, she said the job will help support her mother and sister, a government school student of Class VI.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US