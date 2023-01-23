MNM demands closure of Tasmac outlet on Vysial Street

January 23, 2023 05:59 pm | Updated 05:59 pm IST

Opposing a newly-opened Tasmac outlet on Vysial Street, , members of the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) staged a demonstration in front of the Collectorate on Monday.

In their petition to the Collector during the weekly grievances redress meeting, they said that due to the outlet, women and students are unable to go to the temple and schools located nearby.

“Further, being a residential area, a few people get involved in disputes in an inebriated state. It is to be noted that there is already a Tasmac outlet in the same area. Hence, this establishment is not needed,” they said..

Auto driver kin protest

Following alleged murder of an auto driver at Veeriampalayam in the district on Sunday, the wife and daughter of the deceased, along with their kin and locals, staged a protest at the Collectorate demanding action against the accused. Thangamani, the wife of Ravi Kumar (48) of Veeriampalayam urged the Police Department to take immediate action. Sumitra (18), his daughter requested the Collector to provide a government job as she and her 13-year-old sister have lost the breadwinner of the family. A first-year student of B.A English, she said the job will help support her mother and sister, a government school student of Class VI.

