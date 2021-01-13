MNM candidates will pledge to fulfil people’s needs: Kamal Haasan

He campaigns at Pollachi, Udumalpet

Makkal Needhi Maiam candidates for the ensuing Assembly election will meet people, understand their needs and make a written promise to fulfil those in a time-bound manner, party president Kamal Haasan said while addressing a gathering in Pollachi on Tuesday evening.

“My candidates will give it to you in writing, in a bond paper, on what they will do for you and I will stand as a guarantor to that promise”. The people had only three months before election. They should place the MNM in such a position that other States would look up to Tamil Nadu, he said.

Some people were asking if candidates fielded by parties were from their community. Instead, they should ask whether the candidates were honest or not.

Earlier, in Udumalpet he said that if voted to power the MNM would dredge the seven water bodies in the area and meet the farmers’ needs. Mr. Haasan stressed empowering the youth through skill development and grooming them to be job providers.