MNM candidates will pledge to fulfil people’s needs: Kamal Haasan

Makkal Needhi Maiam candidates for the ensuing Assembly election will meet people, understand their needs and make a written promise to fulfil those in a time-bound manner, party president Kamal Haasan said while addressing a gathering in Pollachi on Tuesday evening.
“My candidates will give it to you in writing, in a bond paper, on what they will do for you and I will stand as a guarantor to that promise”. The people had only three months before election. They should place the MNM in such a position that other States would look up to Tamil Nadu, he said.
Some people were asking if candidates fielded by parties were from their community. Instead, they should ask whether the candidates were honest or not.
Earlier, in Udumalpet he said that if voted to power the MNM would dredge the seven water bodies in the area and meet the farmers’ needs. Mr. Haasan stressed empowering the youth through skill development and grooming them to be job providers.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath