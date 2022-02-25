MNM candidate for TN urban local body polls, who lost deposit, found dead in Tiruppur

The 57-year-old was previously employed as a loadman, and had incurred election-related expenses of up to ₹50,000, the police said

A man, who contested from Ward 36 of the Tiruppur Corporation on a Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) ticket, in the recent urban local body elections and lost his deposit, was found dead at his residence in Tiruppur on Friday.

According to the police, P. Mani (57) was found dead by his neighbours at his residence in Konganagiri on Friday morning. He was previously employed as a loadman in the city and after he was chosen by the party to contest from Ward 36, his election expenses purportedly went up to ₹50,000, the police claimed. However, he managed to win only 44 votes in his ward and lost his deposit.

P. Divakaran of the DMK was declared the winner for Ward 36 during the counting of votes on Tuesday. Except for him and the AIADMK candidate R. Rajagopal, the remaining six candidates, including the deceased, lost their deposits in the election, according to the Tiruppur Corporation.

Mani was living alone in his residence, the police said. On Thursday evening, he was allegedly in an inebriated state and locked the house’s front door around 8 p.m. before ending his life. The Tiruppur North police have registered a case and are looking into whether his financial situation was the reason behind the suicide, the police said.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

