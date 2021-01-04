MNM announces agenda for protection of environment

Salem

04 January 2021 23:40 IST

Makkal Needhi Maiam founder Kamal Haasan announced his party’s agenda for protection of environment here on Monday and said that the party would like to create an ‘equipoise’ between big industries and agriculture.

Mr. Kamal said that environment activist Padma Priya joined the party. Santhosh Babu, former IAS officer and Ms. Padma Priya read the seven-point environment agenda. The party said that they would create a circular economy were recycling and reuse would be norm for water, plastic and e-waste. The party announced that as per Supreme Court directions in 2017 they would set up Online Continuous Emission Monitoring Systems it would be published as a continuous stream.

Mr. Santhosh Babu said that they would create stringent groundwater regulations for large scale harvesting of groundwater to safeguard interests of local communities and future generations. He sai that wetland rules would be amended to ensure protection of local water bodies. He said that a State-wide environment atlas would be created for industrial sites in lines of CPCB with criteria for industries. Mr. Babu said that atlas would have details regarding pollutants released by an industry and how waste from the plant would be handled.

Campaigning in Salem, Mr. Kamal said that Tamil Nadu had global standards on water management even 1,000 years ago and it should be achieved again. He said laws should be brought to punish people polluting water bodies and prevent people from doing it.

Mr. Kamal charged that during his tours he found that underground drainage has not been constructed in any place and he found open drains everywhere. “There is garbage, plastic everywhere. It is disease that has affected Tamil Nadu. Its everyone’s responsibility to bring an end to it”, he said.

Speaking at Edappadi, Mr. Kamal said that Chief Minister identifies himself as a farmer but farmer suicides are happening across the country. “They are not suicides but killings happening with the permission of the government”, he said.