MNM accuses AIADMK, DMK of bribing voters in Coimbatore

Special Correspondent February 18, 2022 14:34 IST

Special Correspondent February 18, 2022 14:34 IST

The party has submitted a petition to the Coimbatore district administration in this regard

The party has submitted a petition to the Coimbatore district administration in this regard

The Makkal Needhi Maiam in Coimbatore has accused the ruling DMK and opposition AIADMK of bribing voters. In a petition submitted to the district administration on Friday, the party said the two parties had bribed voters with gifts and cash and did so in the open. Though the MNM candidates in the fray had brought the issue to the notice of officials concerned, the latter took no action. Using a local media outlet and its reported opinion poll, the DMK had stuck bills across the city saying it would win the polls. This was a violation of the Model Code of Conduct as no opinion poll should be published immediately prior to polling, the party said, and sought action.



Our code of editorial values