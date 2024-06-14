Members of the Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam (MMI) staged a protest at the Coimbatore District Education Office on Friday, criticising the Department’s inaction on the alleged expulsion of Class 9 students from government-aided schools without sufficient explanation.

The members, along with several parents and students, demanded immediate measures to address the issue of students being issued transfer certificates due to poor academic performance in Class 9, rather than being promoted to Class 10.

“This practice aims to maintain a 100% pass rate in public examinations by removing students who might under perform. This needs to be stopped immediately and students should not be denied education,” said V. Easwaran, leader of the organisation.

Affected students and families voiced concerns saying that despite requests to be re-enrolled in the same class, the school authorities ignored their pleas. The School Education Department failed to take punitive action against schools engaging in this practice, effectively allowing them to manipulate pass rates at the expense of students’ futures, they said.

In response to the outcry, the Department of School Education announced the formation of a committee dedicated to reducing dropout rates.

However, protesters highlighted that the initiative does not address the immediate problem of students being expelled due to low scores.

The members have also submitted petitions to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, the State’s Minister for School Education, and the district Collector, demanding urgent intervention.